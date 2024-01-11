"In three or four years I see him at Real Madrid" - Tottenham signing's agent makes bold claim about his client's future

Tottenham Hotspur's new-signing Radu Dragusin's agent has claimed that he sees his client in Real Madrid soon.

Dragusin has completed a move to the north London side from Genoa after turning down an offer from Bayern Munich. Dragusin gave his words to Spurs and reportedly believes that the club is the best for his growth as a player. He has completed a transfer from Genoa to Spurs for a reported £25.8 million.

His agent, Florin Manea, has now made a bold claim (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“In three or four years I see him at Real Madrid.”

Known for his formidable presence in the air and aggressive marking style, Dragusin became a top defender in Serie A. He arrived in Italian football by joining Juventus' youth side AS Metropolitan in 2018 and was handed his senior debut for the Bianconeri by Andrea Pirlo.

He joined Genoa in 2022 and played a key role in helping the club get a promotion from Serie B to Serie A. Dragusin became a mainstay at the heart of Genoa's defense and his bright performances attracted the interest of top European clubs. He made 62 appearances for Genoa, also contributing six goals and one assist.

Bayern were very keen on adding the Romanian to their ranks. Dragusin's agent was left taken aback by the defender's decision to turn the German giants down in favor of Spurs. He said (via Cartilage Free Captain):

“We stopped dead. We were on our way to the airport. I said we have to think carefully and evaluate. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs. I can’t believe I turned Bayern down! But that’s the decision. I took it with Radu and his family.

"I informed Bayern that this was the decision, that they came in at the last minute and that it was difficult to change our decision."

Dragusin, 21, is also experienced on the international stage, making 13 appearances for Romania.

Real Madrid's injury struggles in defense this season

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid have suffered several injuries in their back line. Eder Militao suffered a cruciate ligament injury at the start of the season and isn't expected to be back in action before March.

David Alaba, meanwhile, also suffered a cruciate ligament tear in December and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Los Blancos have been linked with making a defensive signing in January.

They only have Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as their main centre-backs. Aurelien Tchouameni, though, has filled in whenever required.

Real Madrid's defense, however, have performed surprisingly well in La Liga this season. They have conceded only 11 goals in 19 matches as they sit atop the table, level on points with second-placed Girona.