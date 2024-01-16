"In two days he gained the respect of the entire Portugal locker room" - Roberto Martinez lavishes praise on Manchester United target

Roberto Martinez, head coach of the Portuguese national team, recently heaped praise on Manchester United target Joao Neves. He claimed that the 19-year-old midfielder earned the respect of his international teammates within two days of joining Portugal's senior squad.

Martinez spoke highly of the youngster's personality and maturity, especially given his tender age. He said (via Zack Lowy on X):

"João Neves reached the national team at 19 and showed a personality and maturity that surprised me a lot. I've never seen a situation like Neves in my career. In two days he gained the respect of the entire Portugal locker room."

Neves plies his trade for Benfica in the Primeira Liga and is considered one of the finest young defensive midfielders in the world. He has made 49 appearances for Benfica's senior team, registering two goals and three assists. Neves made his debut for Portugal in October 2023 and has since made three appearances for the national team.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Benfica youngster as reports suggested that the two clubs were in talks over a transfer. However, a recent statement from the Portuguese club rebuffed those claims.

Bruno Fernandes wants Joao Neves to join Manchester United

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes commented on Joao Neves earlier this season and claimed that he would be keen on playing alongside the youngster at Old Trafford. He added that the final decision on the transfer would always be with Erik ten Hag and said (via GOAL):

"It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not. He's a great player, I don't know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas. But he's an excellent player and an excellent kid, very professional, he will have a bright future wherever he goes. I would love to have him by my side. Because he has quality and will have a bright future. It depends on him. What I want most is the best for him."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Portuguese side are not interested in any negotiations for Neves. Any club interested in signing the midfielder will have to trigger his €120 million release clause. He said (via Caught Offside):

"Benfica have no intention to open talks for João Neves in January despite Man United sending their scouts many times to track talented midfielder. There's [the] same clause as Enzo Fernández one year ago into his contract: €120m."

Bernardo Silva has also claimed that he will push Manchester City to sign Neves from Benfica. He hinted that he would also advise the youngster to pick the blue side of Manchester over the red.