“In a world full of Ronaldo and Messi fans, I was a Karim Benzema fan” – Thierry Henry says people laughed at him for believing that Karim Benzema will win Ballon d'Or

Thierry Henry has expressed his happiness after seeing Karim Benzema lift the Ballon d'Or, revealing that he was laughed at for supporting Benzema instead of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid skipper Benzema was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or in Paris on October 17. At 34 years of age, Benzema became the oldest first-time winner of the accolade since Stanley Matthews, who won it at the age of 41 back in 1956.

Arsenal legend Henry was elated with Benzema’s win, revealing that he had been his avid admirer for over 15 years. The 1998 World Cup winner said (via Sportbible):

“In a world full of Ronaldo and Messi fans, I was a Karim Benzema fan for 15 years of my life. They laughed at me when I told them he will challenge for the Ballon d'Or with Real Madrid one day. Every hero has his day. Never stop working. Be like Karim.”

Benzema has won the prestigious individual award on the back of a stellar 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid. He scored 44 goals and claimed 15 assists in 46 games across competitions to fire the Whites to Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup glory.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo endure their worst Ballon d'Or results since 2005

Both Messi and Ronaldo, who joined Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively in the summer of 2021, were below their best in the 2021-22 campaign. While the Argentine maverick scored 11 goals in 34 games across competitions for the Parisians, the Portuguese sharpshooter netted 24 times in 38 games for the Red Devils.

Messi’s exploits last season were not good enough to book him a place on the 30-man shortlist, marking his first absence from the coveted list in 17 years. Ronaldo, on the other hand, managed to squeeze in but he was nowhere near securing a podium finish. The Manchester United ace finished 20th in the rankings — his worst result in 17 years.

Greatness Benzema and Modric are the only two players not named Messi or Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or since 2008.Greatness Benzema and Modric are the only two players not named Messi or Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or since 2008.Greatness ⭐️ https://t.co/oaW3xoIuYq

The PSG superstar seems determined to return to the Ballon d’Or race next summer, with him declaring his intent with eight goals and eight assists in 14 games (all competitions) this season. The United no. 7, however, is yet to find his footing, scoring only twice in 12 matches.

