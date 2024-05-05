Lionel Messi's brilliant claim while leading Barcelona to La Liga dominance in 2019 has resurfaced after Real Madrid won the domestic title.

The legendary Argentine forward was once the talisman in the Blaugrana's golden age, driving them almost singlehandedly to win the La Liga title eight times in 11 years by 2019. Their dominance was such that Barca fans would not have dreamt a period would arrive when the title would come to Camp Nou only once in five seasons.

Since their 2019 win, the Catalan giants have won the league just once, under Xavi Hernandez during his first full season as manager. Lionel Messi's exit in 2021 played a big part in their inability to continue their dominance, as they have since watched Real Madrid win it three times.

Following Barcelona's 4-2 loss to Girona on May 4, the La Liga title was mathematically guaranteed for Real Madrid. This has seen Lionel Messi's claim back in 2019 resurface, where the legendary playmaker predicted what was to come.

Speaking after they lifted the trophy at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi said to the fans (via Barca Universal):

“The eighth league title in 11 years. We have done something very important and maybe we do not give it the value it deserves. But in a few years, we will realise how difficult it was."

Lionel Messi's words have come around much quicker than expected, as the Blaugrana may not even end the season in second place if Girona win their remaining games.

Girona beat Barcelona 4-2, hand Real Madrid La Liga title

Girona were the more clinical side against their Catalan neighbors on May 4 when they welcomed Barcelona to the Estadi Montilivi.

With the victory, the hosts ended any hopes Barca had entertained about winning the La Liga title. Real Madrid sit at least 13 points ahead of everyone else and are now untouchable at the top.

The game started with an early third-minute goal for Barcelona, through Andreas Cristensen, but their defense slept as Artem Dovbyk scored the equalizer only a minute later. On the cusp of half-time, though, Robert Lewandowski put the visitors ahead with a well-converted penalty.

It seemed as though the game might end this way, but in the 65th minute, things turned around drastically. Portu equalized for Girona, and only two minutes later, Miguel Gutierrez put the hosts ahead. They went on to cement the lead in front of their happy fans in the 74th minute as Portu scored his second goal of the night to put the game to bed.