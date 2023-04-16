"Incentive to go on and do something big" – Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate backs club to be 'super motivated' after disappointing PL campaign

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has stated that his club will be motivated to get back to their best after a sub-par 2022-23 season.

The Merseyside outfit are undergoing their worst season under Jurgen Klopp, with the club sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table.

With just 44 points from 29 league games, the Reds are 12 points and nine points off a UEFA Champions League spot and a UEFA Europa League spot respectively. Having been a shadow of their prior selves, they are currently on a five-match winless run across all competitions.

During an interview with ECHO, Konate was asked if it will be tough for Liverpool to bounce back into form next campaign. He responded:

"It will be just the opposite. It will be almost an even bigger motivation – super motivated. Let's say we are unfortunate not to quite make it into the top four and get in the Champions League, but that still leaves us with two massive things to go for – the league and the Europa League which we might be taking part in."

Claiming that the Reds have the same mentality, Konate continued:

"It is a big incentive to go on and do something big, so why not go for the league title in a season like that? Honestly, we have still got the same mentality and desire that Liverpool have had for the last four-five years. But teams do evolve over time, don't they?"

When asked about his team's potential transfer plans, Konate replied:

"You're asking the wrong person when it comes to finding new recruits. Our responsibility is to perform on the field. But over the last four-five years, many players have come and gone – but the whole point behind it is to make us stronger. As players, all we can only concentrate on is what we do on the field."

Konate is next set to be in action for Liverpool in their Premier League encounter against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday (April 17).

Jurgen Klopp offers positive injury update on Liverpool forward ahead of Leeds clash

During a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about Luis Diaz ahead of their trip to Leeds. He responded:

"Yeah, he's 100 per cent ready in training. He is completely normal in training and now we have to reintegrate him. He will be in the squad if nothing else happens and from there we go. That's it."

Diaz, 26, sustained a knee issue during the Reds' 3-2 loss at Arsenal in October last year. Prior to his long-term injury, he scored four goals and contributed three assists in 12 appearances this season.

Poll : 0 votes