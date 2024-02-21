"Incoming hattrick from the goat", "Certainly scoring today" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans in confident mood as Al-Nassr take on Al-Feiha

Fans are expecting a big outing from Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr take on Al-Feiha in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (February 21).

Luis Castro's side are coming off a 2-1 Saudi Pro League win at home to Al-Fateh at the weekend following a slender 1-0 win at Al-Feiha in midweek in the first leg. Ronaldo was the scorer that night, bagging the winner nine minutes from time, and was also on the scoresheet at the weekend against Al-Fateh.

Coming off a 54-goal year for club and country, Ronaldo has scored in both competitive outings in 2024 following a brief layoff due to a calf issue. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see the 39-year-old start for Al-Nassr and reckon he's going to produce a big night.

"Incoming hattrick from the GOAT," one tweeted.

"Ronaldo is certainly scoring today again. He scores in every match," chimed in another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Thanks to Ronaldo leading from the front, Al-Alami have fared well across competitions as they eye silverware following a barren 2022-23 campaign.

How has Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the football field.

In his illustrious career spanning more than two decades for club and country, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 875 times - a record tally in the sport's history.

Despite turning 39 recently, the Portugal captain has hardly shown signs of slowing down anytime soon. In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football, Ronaldo has bagged a rich haul of 26 goals and 11 assists in 27 outings across competitions.

That includes a league-leading 21 goals and nine assists in 19 games in the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Nassr only trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal (56) after 20 games.

Later this summer, Ronaldo is set to appear in a record-extending sixth (straight) European Championship in Germany. For context, no other player has appeared in more than four, consecutive or otherwise.