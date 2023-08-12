"Incoming Messi masterclass", "Our best lineup" - Fans react as Lionel Messi captains Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Q/F against Charlotte

Fans are elated to see Lionel Messi lineup once again as captain for Inter Miami in their quest for Leagues Cup glory.

The Herons host Charlotte tonight (August 12) at DRV PNK Stadium, hoping to reach the semifinals of the competition. It has been a phenomenal journey for Messi and his teammates that has seen the Argentine icon take the United States by storm.

Lionel Messi, 36, has already bagged seven goals and one assist in his very first four appearances for Inter Miami. This includes a superb double against FC Dallas last time out that ultimately led to a penalty shootout win.

The legendary Argentine has also been joined in Miami by his longtime former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Herons' signing of the trio is paying dividends and they are racing towards the Leagues Cup trophy.

However, a tricky Charlotte side stands in Gerardo Martino's side's way into the last four of the competition. They secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo in the last 16 and will hope to ruin Messi's magical start to life in the MLS.

Martino has selected a strong side to try and get past Christian Lattanzio's men at DRV PNK. He has selected Drake Callender in goal, with DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, and Alba in defense.

Meanwhile, Busquets is joined in midfield by Dixon Arroyo and Benjamin Cremaschi. Lionel Messi lines up in attack with Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez.

Gerardo Martino draws comparisons between Lionel Messi's World Cup heroics to his Inter Miami form

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has led by example.

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy last year by heroically guiding Argentina to glory in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, also picking up the Golden Ball award.

His fellow countryman and current Inter Miami boss Martino has compared his extraordinary performance at the World Cup to that of his current form. He said (via ESPN):

"He is not doing here neither more nor less than what we saw in the World Cup with Argentina."

Martino continued by lauding Messi's leadership:

"Leo's leadership on and off the pitch has been notable in recent years. I'm thinking about what he did in the World Cup because that reflects the kind of leader he has become."

Messi has the opportunity to make more history with Inter Miami in the MLS. He is leading by example with his leadership qualities on display with each passing appearance for the Herons.