Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo goal scoring stat emerges, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry dwarfed in comparison

An incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stat has emerged on social media comparing his scoring record with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Ronaldo recently netted during Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against fellow Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Feiha. The Portuguese icon scored the winner in the Round of 16 game, which the Knights of Najd won 1-0.

Ronaldo has now scored 411 career goals after turning 30, which is the same amount of goals Thierry Henry scored in his entire career.

Henry scored 228 goals for Arsenal, 28 goals for AS Monaco, 52 goals for NY Red Bulls, 49 goals for Barcelona, and three goals for Juventus in his club career. He also scored 51 goals for France.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been on a roll despite turning 39 on February 5. He has scored 25 goals and has provided 11 assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season.

Ronaldo is currently the SPL's top scorer this term, scoring 20 goals in 18 games. He has also scored four goals in five appearances in the AFC Champions League this season.

Tony Pulis names Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry as the toughest opponents

During their Premier League careers, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry tormented opposing teams.

Ronaldo was an absolute menace during his Manchester United days. Tony Pulis recently opened up on how difficult it was to face the Portugal captain. Recalling his Stoke City facing United in the 2008-09 season, Pulis said (via talkSPORT):

"I think Dean Whitehead missed a great chance about ten minutes before the end of the first half and we looked comfortable. Then all of a sudden, Ronaldo got the ball, I think he took the free-kick and smashed it into the top corner."

He added:

"With about 30 seconds to go [until full-time], he hits another one. We go in [at half-time] 2-0 down having really, really competed really well. Then you walk into the dressing room and you’ve got these players there who were working their absolute socks off for 45 minutes, looking at one another thinking, ‘What have we got to do?’"

Pulis also mentioned Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry, saying:

"You could go through the Arsenal team and you go through Chelsea’s team at the time, Drogba was an absolute handful, Henry and people like that, they were just absolutely fantastic players."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Henry were exceptionally fast players, who often settled close games with individual brilliance. Droga was also an exceptional player for Chelsea, scoring 157 goals in 341 appearances across competitions for the Blues.