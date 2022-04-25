Incredible graphic shows how Liverpool have spent £70 million less than Everton and won 5 major trophies since 2016

Liverpool kept their hopes for the Premier League title alive with a 2-0 win against their local rivals Everton on Sunday, 24 April.

The Merseyside Derby, often referred to as the 'friendly derby', showed absolutely no signs of amiability between the two clubs. The game meant a lot to both clubs for very different reasons and it was indeed a well-fought derby.

The Reds needed a win to stay one point behind leaders Manchester City in the title race. Their rivals, on the other hand, desperately needed points to retain their Premier League status.

Frank Lampard's well-structured backline and low block frustrated Jurgen Klopp's side for more than an hour. However, the flamboyance of the Reds eventually broke the deadlock as Klopp's side secured all three points at Anfield.

Following the game, a graphic has emerged on Twitter which clearly shows how differently the two Merseyside giants are being run.

Graphic shows how poorly Everton are run

Liverpool and Everton may be separated by nearly just a mile but seem to be light years apart from each other in terms of everything.

Since the summer of 2016, the Blues have spent a total of £639 million on transfer fees while receiving £322 million. Klopp's side, on the other hand, have spent £569 million, £70 millioon less than that of their neighboirs, while receiving £439 million.

The Toffees have had a net spend of £317 million, which is more than double of Liverpool's £157 million.

The Reds have made seven £40 million plus signings while making 12 £20 million plus ones.

The Toffees have seen just three £40 million plus arrivals while making as many as twenty £20 million plus signings.

Both clubs have made five £20 million plus sales while Liverpool have made just one £20 million plus sales compared to their rivals' two.

Everton are yet to finish in the top-five in any of their last five campaigns, while the Reds have always secured a top-five finish.

Klopp has led his side to five major trophies while the Toffees have been without a trophy since 1995.

Everton must take a leaf out of Liverpool's books in order to become a top club again

Everton are nine-time champions of England but it's been a long time since they have been anyone near the top level.

The Toffees should take Liverpool's example and look forward to creating sustainable growth in the years to come.

Frank Lampard's side, however, must first ensure that they can stave off relegation fears.

They still have a tricky job on their hands if they have to finish the season safely just above the drop zone.

Edited by Aditya Singh