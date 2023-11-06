Incredible Jude Bellingham stat reveals Real Madrid midfielder has produced higher numbers than Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema's best seasons

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has popped up as the talk of the town due to his great performances of late, even drawing comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Bellingham, 20, has impressed one and all since joining Carlo Ancelotti's side from Borussia Dortmund in a potential €134 million move in the summer. He has scored a whopping 13 goals and laid out three assists in 14 games across all competitions for his club this campaign.

According to MARCA, the Birmingham City academy product's numbers are better than both Ronaldo and Benzema's best seasons. His 16 goals and assists account for 55.17 percent of Los Merengues' attacking output (29 goals in 15 games) in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo relished a 50.62 goal contribution percent due to his 61 goals and 21 assists for the La Liga outfit in the 2014-15 season. Benzema was involved in 49.58 percent of his former team's goals thanks to his 44 strikes and 21 assists in the 2021-22 campaign.

Even when considering only the aforesaid stars' respective goal tallies, Bellingham enjoys greater involvement in Real Madrid's decisive actions than both the strikers. His 13 goals across competitions represent 44.83 percent of his team's 29 goals in 15 games so far this term.

In comparison, the Portuguese's tally of 61 goals accounted for 37 percent of Real Madrid's 162 goals in the 2014-15 term. Benzema's 44 accounted for 36 percent of 119 goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Bellingham, who won the 2023 Kopa Trophy at past month's Ballon d'Or ceremony, is next likely to be in action on Wednesday (November 8). His team are set to host Braga in a UEFA Champions League tie.

Real Madrid interested in roping in Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate next year

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are keen to snap up Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti's outfit, who are second in the 2023-24 La Liga table with 29 points from 12 matches, are hoping to add Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate to aid their backline. They could provide the 22-year-old defender a first-team pathway in the near future as the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are in their thirties now.

Inacio, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2027, has represented his side 137 times across all competitions so far. He has netted 11 goals and laid out eight assists since his debut in October 2020.