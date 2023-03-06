"Incredible" - Jurgen Klopp wowed by Liverpool midfielder's performance in 7-0 Manchester United rout

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after the win over Manchester United. The Reds ran out 7-0 winners and were unmatched in midfield for the first time this season.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored braces, and Roberto Firminio made it seven at the very end of the match to make it a day to forget for Manchester United. The win also helped the Reds move to fifth in the table, within three points of the top four with a game in hand.

Klopp was in a jubilant mood after the win and claimed that he was happy with the midfield. He praised Henderson and Fabrinho and said:

"Hendo didn't start the last game, what a performance tonight, absolutely incredible, and Fab is back."

Jordan Henderson confident that Liverpool are moving in the right direction

Liverpool were thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid last month in the UEFA Champions League, but the Reds captain was confident that they were still heading in the right direction. He admitted that the result was tough to take and fought it hard to sum up their performance.

He said:

"[It was] very difficult [to take]. It's hard to sum it up straight after the game, mixed feelings. Obviously, disappointment, frustration with the result. But for large parts of the first half, definitely, I felt we performed well and felt unlucky to go into half-time level. But we made too many mistakes, around the goals especially. And when you make mistakes, a team like Madrid punish you. They punished us every time tonight."

Henderson added:

"Well, the last two games, we kept clean sheets, didn't we? It's hard, it is difficult to come here and speak because yes, they have a lot of quality, and we knew that, and when you're not 100 percent defending, they punish you, like they have done. We caused ourselves problems at times, but it's a tough one to take in the end."

Liverpool have a mountain to climb in the Champions League later this month when they travel to face Real Madrid. They take on Bournemouth in the league before they travel to Spain.

