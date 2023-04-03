Lionel Messi achieved unprecedented success with Barcelona, breaking numerous records in the process. However, Messi's latest feats with the Argentina national team are out of this world, even beyond the numbers he pulled in a Barca shirt in his best season at Camp Nou.

The 2011/12 season saw Messi set an unbelievable record, scoring 73 goals in just 60 games for Barcelona at a rate of 1.22 goals per game, according to SPORT. But this season, Messi has taken his game to another level, wearing Argentina's Albiceleste colors. In just 12 games, the enigmatic superstar has scored 16 goals, averaging an astonishing 1.33 goals per game.

Messi's brilliance is not limited to his goal-scoring prowess; he has also played a pivotal role in leading Argentina to glory. After winning the Copa America in 2021, 'La Pulga' secured the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Messi's achievements with Argentina are impressive, he still has a long way to go to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record as the top scorer in national team history. The Portuguese superstar has amassed 122 goals in 198 games, a feat that Messi could match and even surpass.

The future remains bright for Lionel Messi, who remains a source of inspiration, even in his mid-30s. His dedication, hard work, and unparalleled talent have made him a legend of the game as he continues to break his own records.

Barcelona continue working on Lionel Messi's return

In the world of football, there is hardly a name more synonymous with Barcelona than Lionel Messi. The Argentine talisman has captured the hearts of fans across the Camp Nou with his remarkable skills on the pitch, but ended up leaving due to the club's financial struggles.

Now, it seems that he could be on the verge of making a sensational return to his former club.

According to reports (via GOAL), the Catalan giants are already making preparations for Messi's return to Camp Nou. With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire in the summer of 2023, Barca are reportedly in talks with external sponsorship partners to help fund the move.

One of the major obstacles to Messi's return was the financial aspect. With Barca already struggling to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, signing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner seemed like a pipe dream. However, the club is now exploring innovative ways to bring Messi back to Catalunya without breaching any regulations.

