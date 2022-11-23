"Incredible on and off the pitch" - Emmanuel Petit wowed by 'priceless' Arsenal star's incredible growth over the years

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has lavished praise on Gunners star Bukayo Saka, who has become a vital player at the Emirates Stadium over the years. The versatile 21-year-old has been in sublime form all season, having racked up four goals and six assists in 14 Premier League appearances.

This has seen former Arsenal player Petit single out the star for commendation while speaking with compare.bet:

"I’m very impressed with him [Bukayo Saka] as a person and a player. He’s a humble guy, hard worker, respectful. He keeps focused on his ambitions. After everything he has been through – the criticism and the racism - he has been incredible on and off the pitch.

"He is the future of Arsenal and the future of England. He, Bellingham, and Foden are the future of the England team. It is so important to have players like Saka. They are priceless. Players that are professional, humble, respectful. I rate him so high and he can still improve a lot.

"He’s grown so much in the last 2-3 years, and he has already done so many beautiful things and he can still do so much more. He’s improved every year and is showing he is capable of taking the next step."

Saka was called up for England's World Cup squad in Qatar, where he has already exceeded expectations, scoring a brace in the opening match against Iran. He will hope to aid the Three Lions in having an impressive run through the tournament, which could potentially see them win the coveted global trophy.

Arsenal board prepare for two signings in January transfer window

Following their impressive season so far, the Arsenal board looks set to strengthen the team's depth with two new signings this January. According to The Express, the board hope that sanctioning the signing of a winger and midfielder would give Mikel Arteta’s side the needed depth to secure the title.

The Gunners have long been linked with options out wide and in the middle of the park. Fans were also expecting the north London giants to have made a move for players in those positions before the close of the summer transfer window.

While they didn't sign all their targets in the summer, it has not stopped them from sitting atop the Premier League table.

The Gunners have been the best team in the league so far and they're heading into Boxing Day five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

The board understand that the right recruitment is key to maintaining their impressive performances so far. The Arsenal faithful will remain optimistic when the season resumes, with the possibility of a first league title in over 15 years set to fill their fans with renewed hope.

