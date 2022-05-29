"Incredible" - Sergio Ramos sends heartfelt message to Real Madrid after their Champions League triumph over Liverpool

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos congratulated his old team after their UEFA Champions League final victory over Liverpool. The Spaniard was in the stands as Los Blancos lifted their record-extending 14th European title, seeing off the Reds 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.

Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal for the Spanish champions in the second half to inflict more European heartbreak on their Premier League rivals. Liverpool came into the match looking to avenge their 2018 final defeat to Madrid in Kiev but came up short once again.

The Reds were dominant in the first half but lost momentum after the break. Despite mustering 20 more shots than the Whites, manager Jurgen Klopp's men couldn't find the back of the net, thanks to the brilliant Thibaut Courtois.

The towering Belgian was in inspired form on the night, pulling off a record nine saves to put in a 'Man of the Match' performance.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Vinícius Júnior wins it as Madrid are crowned champions of Europe again!

Courtois thwarted Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with crucial interventions and deservedly took home a clean sheet.

Ramos, who left Real Madrid for PSG last summer, was present in the stadium to watch his former colleagues win the Champions League. He congratulated them on 'making history' with a record-extending 14th title. The Spaniard wrote on Twitter:

“Incredible, Real Madrid. Congratulations on making history again. Congratulations on 14 Champions Leagues.”

A club legend, Ramos knows what it's like to win the biggest cup title in European club football. He has lifted it four times himself, including thrice as captain during Madrid's famous 'three peat' from 2016 to 2018. He's the first and only captain to accomplish the same in competition history.

The 36-year-old played against Liverpool in the Kiev showpiece four years ago, famously injuring Mohamed Salah with a shoulder lock. Fans would've loved to see a reunion of the two stars last night but even without Ramos, the result remained the same, as Real Madrid once again got the better of Liverpool.

Real Madrid extend Champions League record to 14 titles

Real Madrid have long been hailed as the 'kings of Europe' for their impressive record in the European Cup/Champions League.

B/R Football @brfootball



Real Madrid add No. 14 to their Champions League collection

Following a lengthy barren run of 12 years after their ninth title, Los Blancos won their 'La Decima' in 2014. Eight years later, they have won the competition 14 times, twice more than any other club - AC Milan (7).

