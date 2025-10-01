"Incredibly fortunate to have him", "Second captain" - Fans hail star as Al-Nassr defeat Al-Zawraa in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Al-Nassr fans on X have waxed lyrical about Inigo Martinez after he excelled in their 2-0 win over Al-Zawraa in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. The two sides faced each other in the AFC Champions League Two group stage at the Al-Zawraa Stadium on Wednesday, October 1.
Jorge Jesus opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the tie, excluding him from the matchday squad. However, the former named a relatively strong starting XI, including the likes of Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, and Inigo Martinez.
However, it was Abdullah Al-Khaibari who broke the deadlock for Al-Nassr in the 52nd minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box into the bottom-left corner. Felix then doubled their advantage in the 81st minute with an accurate finish to secure the three points for his side.
However, a large section of fans were left impressed by Martinez's performance. The latter has impressed for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to date since joining the club from Barcelona over the summer. The 34-year-old led from the back, winning five duels, making six clearances and three recoveries (per FotMob), helping the Knights of Najd maintain their clean sheet.
"We’re incredibly fortunate to have Inigo Martinez."
"This is my second captain. Of course the first is Cristiano"
"It's a pleasure to be able to play with him" - Inigo Martinez makes Cristiano Ronaldo admission after joining Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr centre-back Inigo Martinez has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo played a big factor in his decision to leave Barcelona and join Al-Nassr over the summer. Despite helping the Blaugrana win three trophies last season, the 34-year-old made the bold decision to play alongside Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.
In an interview with Spanish news outlet MARCA, Martinez opened up about Ronaldo (via GOAL):
"He's a fiercely competitive player; all he has in mind is winning. It's very exciting to be able to share a dressing room. When I got this offer, one of the things that attracted me was this, being able to play alongside Cristiano. I was surprised from the start by his approachable, helpful nature."
He added:
"Arriving and having him waiting for you, having those enriching conversations, it's a pleasure to be able to play with him. It's mutual; there are situations on the pitch, especially defensively, where I can help him out. There are always conversations both on and off. There's a great atmosphere in the locker room. There's usually a lot of chatting; we don't usually spend much time talking."
Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form this season for Al-Nassr, recording five goals and one assist in six appearances across all competitions. He is expected to return to the starting XI in their next fixture against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on October 18.