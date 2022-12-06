"Incredibly insulting", "Scummy country" - Fans feel Brazil took the piss out of South Korea after what happened in 4-1 FIFA World Cup win 

Fans on Twitter labeled Brazil as a disrespectful country after Tite decided to bring on third-choice goalkeeper Weverton for Alisson Becker during the 4-1 win against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, December 5.

Selecao earned a commanding win in the Round of 16 of the World Cup to advance to the last eight. Vinicius Jr. opened the floodgates in the seventh minute of the game.

Neymar scored from the spot six minutes later. After returning from injury, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar immediately got on the scoresheet.

Richarlison scored in the 29th minute of the game to put his team three up. The goal was a team effort and a thing of beauty. Thiago Silva provided the final pass after an exquisite collective move.

Lucas Paqueta bagged his first World Cup goal as he scored the fourth in the 36th minute of the game.

South Korea were in danger of being humiliated. Alisson was superb throughout the game and denied the Asian side on several occasions in both halves of the game.

Paik Seung-ho, however, scored from a majestic half-volley to salvage some lost pride for Paulo Bento's side. He smashed home from well outside the box in the 76th minute of the game.

Tite took his star players off in a bid to keep them fresh for the quarter-final clash on Friday. He even took off Alisson in the 80th minute to give third-choice custodian Weverton a taste of World Cup football. This move ensured that all 26 members of the Selecao squad have now received minutes in the tournament.

The decision didn't sit well with some fans as they suggested Tite was being disrespectful to South Korea.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Brazil coach Tite decided to bring in the Palmeiras keeper during their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash:

Sean @SeanDOlfc That is incredibly insulting to me if I’m Korean That is incredibly insulting to me if I’m Korean 😂

Byron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷 @Gam3sGoneSoft @SeanDOlfc Everything about Brazil is designed to insult the other team. Scummy country @SeanDOlfc Everything about Brazil is designed to insult the other team. Scummy country

MagicalModric @MagicalModric00 @TheEuropeanLad Wow he wants to give everyone game time haha @TheEuropeanLad Wow he wants to give everyone game time haha

Brent @logoffbrent Who are these dons getting World Cup minutes for Brazil? Bremer? Weverton? This is more embarrassing for South Korea than the scoreline. Who are these dons getting World Cup minutes for Brazil? Bremer? Weverton? This is more embarrassing for South Korea than the scoreline.

Are Brazil on course to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup and become six-time world champions?

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil looked to have peaked already in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They put on a show during the win against South Korea.

Croatia will be a tougher challenge. Selecao are no doubt the stronger team on paper. However, Croatia are the finalists of the last edition and can't be underestimated.

The quarter-final promises to be a barn-burner. Tite's side look to have set the goal to lift the World Cup in Qatar. Whether they can do it, fans will keep a keen eye on it. The South American giants will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday, December 9.

