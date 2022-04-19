Indian captain and LaLiga brand ambassador Rohit Sharma shares his earliest memory as a football fan

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest cricketers of his generation and his ability with the bat needs no introduction, but what a lot of people don't know is his love for football - the beautiful game. Being an ardent fan of the sport, the Indian captain was appointed as LaLiga's brand ambassador and became the first-ever non-footballer to do so in 2019.

When asked about his role as LaLiga's brand ambassador, Rohit Sharma exclusively told Sportskeeda that the Spanish top-flight is the toughest league in the world and also expressed his love for football.

"It is an honor and I feel privileged to be associated with this. It's something that I always wanted as football is something I love, it gives me joy. It’s always a hot topic to talk about among us whenever we are chatting with friends. It is being watched and played all over the world. LaLiga is the toughest league in the world and is very skill-based. You have to be on top of your game when you are playing in LaLiga. I have watched all the leagues and I think this one is the toughest."

The Mumbai Indians skipper also mentioned David Beckham's free-kick for England against Greece in 2001 as one of his earliest memories as a young football fan.

Rohit Sharma's role with LaLiga has helped promote football in India

Rohit Sharma is also the captain of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League

In recent years, the growth of football in India has been commendable, to say the least. European football is widely followed across the country, with LaLiga undoubtedly one of the most popular leagues among fans.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most popular figures in the Indian sporting circle and his role with LaLiga has seen the Spanish top-flight grow in stature. The nature of the partnership makes for interesting reading and could well encourage cricketers to be involved with other football leagues across Europe.

The Indian captain has already made a mark on the cricket field and is sure to retire as an all-time great, but his involvement with football and love for the beautiful game is slowly being captured by the masses.

