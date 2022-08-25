Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

During a Twitter Q&A session, Indian cricket star Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that he liked Lionel Messi more than the Argentine’s arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been making headlines for over 15 years. Baring the World Cup, which both Ronaldo and Messi are eyeing this year, the duo have pretty much won it all. They have multiple Champions League trophies and league titles to their names, have created and broken numerous records, and have a whopping 12 Ballons d’Or between them.

Picking one superstar over the other has always been a challenging and controversial task amongst celebrities, and Pujara has become the latest high-profile personality to cast their vote. In a question-and-answer session organized by RVCJ Media, one fan asked Pujara to name his favorite between Messi and Ronaldo. Here is what his one-word answer read:

Lionel Messi has started the 2022-23 campaign much stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo

Last season, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi switched clubs. While Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after the end of his contract with Barcelona.

The Portuguese superstar comfortably outshone his rival in the 2021-22 season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances and emerging as his team’s leading goalscorer. The Argentina skipper, on the other hand, scored only 11 times for PSG in 34 matches across competitions, marking his worst season (in terms of goals) since the 2005-06 campaign. The situations of the two superstars have reversed this season. While Ronaldo continues to struggle and look for ways to leave Manchester United, Messi is slowly coming on his own in Paris.

Ronaldo has featured in three Premier League games this season, starting only one of them. He is yet to score or register an assist for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Messi has emerged as one of Paris Saint-Germain’s standout performers this season, recording four goals and two assists in four appearances across competitions. Three goals and two assists came in three Ligue 1 appearances, while he scored the other goal in the 4-0 win over Nantes in the French Super Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty