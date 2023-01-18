Indian Cristiano Ronaldo super-fan gets Portugal captain's name and shirt number tattooed on his back

A superfan of Cristiano Ronaldo from India, Parthiban, has tattooed the superstar forward's name and shirt number on his back. India is known for their fanaticism in football and Ronaldo is a massively popular figure among Indians.

Parthiban has now shown his love for the Portuguese superstar with the latest piece of ink work. He told the Newsflash (via The Sun):

"I'm from a middle-class family and I have a younger brother. I love sports and I follow football and cricket from time to time. I play football, cricket, and volleyball. My dream was to become a soldier in Indian Army, but I am a school dropout; I couldn't continue my education after high school. Because of that, I couldn't continue following my dream."

Speaking about how he idolizes Ronaldo, the super fan said:

"I am a huge Ronaldo fan; I love his attitude and his hard work. He also came from a middle-class family and I can relate to him. He made his country proud and he made Portugal a well-known country around the world. He doesn't have any bad habits. These qualities and his character made me a fan of him. I admire him most, so I decided to tattoo his name and number."

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is not a fan of tattoos and doesn't have a single piece of ink on his body as he donates blood on a regular basis. Parthiban addressed the issue as well, saying:

"I know Ronaldo doesn't like tattoos, but I tattooed for myself and I felt heartbroken when Portugal lost in the World Cup. I was emotional when he cried. I posted the tattoo video on Instagram and shared it with some pages. It went viral, which I totally didn't expect it to be."

Indian superfan Parthiban hopes to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in the future

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al-Nassr Player

Every fan of Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to meet the Portuguese in the flesh someday. Parthiban is no exception. He said:

"I hope one day I can meet Ronaldo in person. Until then I work hard for my family and myself."

While Lionel Messi has previously played in Kolkata, India, before with Argentina, Ronaldo has never visited the country. However, the former Manchester United attacker is now in Asia and is set to start a new chapter in his career with Al-Nassr.

If Al-Nassr, leader of the Saudi Pro League at the moment, win the SPL this season, they will qualify for the AFC Champions League. Hence, there is a slight chance that the team could be drawn into the same group as an ISL club and play in India.

