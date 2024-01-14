"Inevitable", "He's him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration at Al-Nassr stadium after scoring against Barcelona

Fans reacted to Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior pulling out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration after opening the scoring against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday (January 14) at the Al-Nassr stadium.

The 23-year-old Brazilian opened the scoring in the seventh minute in the Saudi Arabian capital to draw first blood for Los Blancos. Vinicius immediately broke into the celebration made famous by Madrid legend Ronaldo during his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Three minutes later, the Brazilian doubled his team's lead before Robert Lewandowski reduced arrears after 33 minutes. Vinicius completed his hat-trick in the 39th minute as Madrid led 3-1 at the break.

Meanwhile, fans went ga-ga with Vinicius' Ronaldo celebration, with one tweeting:

"Inveitable"

Another chimed in:

"He's him"

Here are the top reactions on X:

Earlier, Los Blancos booked their place in the title match by beating Atletico Madrid 5-3 after extra time in the first semifinal in midweek. A day later, defending champions Barcelona also followed suit by beating Osasuna 2-0 in the other last-four clash.

It's the third-straight Madrid-Barca title clash in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid won 3-2 in 2022, while the Blaugrana triumphed 3-1 a year later.

When Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo explained his iconic Siu celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly first started his now popular Siu celebration after winning the 2014 Ballon d'Or award.

The 38-year-old told GOAL in a 2023 interview that he didn't put much thought to it when he simply said 'si' (yes in Portuguese) during a pre-season game with Real Madrid for Chelsea:

"I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration."

"I just scored the goal ,and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it, and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’. I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that."

Now at Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022, Ronaldo is enjoying his midseason break.