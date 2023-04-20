"Influence of Cristiano on Virat Kohli and Siraj is unreal" - Video of RCB star copying Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration goes viral, fans react

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstars Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration during their IPL clash against Punjab Kings. Fans reacted hilariously on Twitter after seeing this occurrence on Thursday (April 20).

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most influential figures in the sporting world. This was also in evidence during RCB's 24-run victory over the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

In the second innings, while Punjab were chasing Bangalore's total of 174, Harpreet Singh was run-out after he attempted to run back to his crease. Mohammed Siraj brilliantly tossed the ball onto the stumps without hesitation to put RCB in a commanding position in the match.

Siraj immediately mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration and was swarmed by Virat Kohli and the rest of his teammates as they joined the celebrations.

Fans took to Twitter to give their opinions:

"The Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after wicket from Mohmmad Siraj. The influence of Cristiano on Virat Kohli and Siraj is unreal."

"Siraj runs [out] Harpreet Singh with a direct throw after picking 2 early wickets and pulls out Ronaldo's SIUUUUU celebration. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!!!"

Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ @ForeverBLRU Siraj runs Harpreet Singh with a direct throw after picking 2 early wickets and pulls out Ronaldo's SIUUUUU celebration. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!!! Siraj runs Harpreet Singh with a direct throw after picking 2 early wickets and pulls out Ronaldo's SIUUUUU celebration. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!!! https://t.co/z9vMwSzsll

"Siraj doing Ronaldo's celebration after making a direct run-out. Ronaldo influenced is just unmatched."

Ronaldo will be hoping to use the same celebration when Al-Nassr take on Al-Wehda next. The two sides face each other on April 24 in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bounced back well after a tough start to the season

Ronaldo has got into is stride this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has bounced back well at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after a difficult start to the season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner fell out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season after losing his spot in the starting XI. He only scored three goals in 16 appearances before having his contract terminated with mutual agreement in November.

The Portuguese megastar's exit occurred after his interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan where he launched an attack on the club and manager, criticizing them.

Ronaldo decided to ply his trade for Al-Nassr and joined the Knights of Najd in January on a contract worth up to £177 million a year until June 2025. Since then, he has returned to his best form, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances so far this season.

Al-Nassr are also in the hunt to win the Saudi Pro League title and are currently second, three points behind Al-Ittihad, with 53 points.

