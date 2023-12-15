"Information usually comes out when things aren’t doing well" - Andy Cole insists Manchester United have 'mole' inside dressing room

Former Manchester United star Andy Cole has cast a spotlight on an alarming issue within the club. According to him, there is a mole lurking in the dressing room, eroding the team's spirit and fueling negativity.

Speaking to BetFair (via Mirror), Cole said:

"There’s definitely a mole, isn’t there? Nothing comes out of a good dressing room, regardless of what’s been going on. Players fall out, the manager and players fall out and these are things that you’d expect to happen in football, but if you’re in a good dressing room, nobody hears about what’s happening."

He continued:

"If you’ve got that winning mentality and you want to compete, then not everybody’s going to get on due to the competitive nature of the dressing room. At Manchester United now, information is being leaked so regularly and if the dressing room was truly united, then that wouldn’t be happening. Information usually comes out when things aren’t doing well."

The former Red Devils striker further added:

"Some players won’t be happy about their game time, the form of the team or their own form. Everything that’s coming out of the dressing room is negative and that can’t be helping the team and allowing them to move forward."

The Red Devils' fall from grace this season is a bit unexpected, and their unceremonious exit from the Champions League has been a bitter pill to swallow. They ended up at the bottom of their group, beneath teams like Copenhagen and Galatasaray, and have so far lost half of their matches in all competitions.

Manchester United set their sights on Arsenal youth graduate

Manchester United's search for a transformative signing has led them to the doorstep of a former Arsenal youth player. The Times (via FourFourTwo) reported that Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen, valued at £26 million, has piqued the interest of the Red Devils.

The Dutch attacker could reportedly be the missing piece in United's puzzle as they seek to rebuild their squad. Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering a swap, and the idea is to exchange Jadon Sancho, a player who seems to have fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, for Malen.

Sancho could potentially return to Dortmund, where he previously rose to prominence. However, the deal for Malen is said to be independent of Sancho's situation, suggesting Manchester United's commitment to securing the 24-year-old's services.

Despite leaving Arsenal's Hale End academy without making a senior appearance, Malen honed his skills at PSV Eindhoven before his Dortmund move. He has played 94 games and scored 24 goals for the BVB side.