Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos says 2 Barcelona stars who are ‘better’ than Ronald Araujo cost them game against Inter in Champions League

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has pointed out two players who cost Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Inter Milan. La Blaugrana were eliminated from the Champions League by Inter Milan, who claimed a 4-3 win at the San Siro to win 7-6 on aggregate.

Barcelona failed in their pursuit of a first treble and a first Champions League title since 2015 following their elimination by Inter. Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast with his brother Alex, the former midfielder blamed defensive duo Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi for Barcelona's defeat.

“Iñigo Martínez and Cubarsí are much better than Araújo, but they lack his speed. That makes it even riskier when they get beaten. That’s the risk Barcelona took—it often brings great success and impressive wins. But I always thought a day would come when that risk would be punished, and it happened against Inter.”

Ronald Araujo started the game on the bench but was introduced in the second period to shore up the defence. The Uruguay international was beaten by 37-year-old defender Francesco Acerbi for Inter's equaliser in added time. He was also turned very easily by Marcus Thuram on the way to setting up Davide Frattesi's winner in extra time.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has employed a high-risk system all season with a high defensive line, causing his side to rely on the recovery pace of their defenders. The absence of Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde exposed Cubarsi and Martinez's lack of pace, as was pointed out by Real Madrid legend Kroos, leaving their side susceptible.

Araujo has played very little football this season due to injuries, but his pace caused Flick to send him on in the second period. His rustiness was punished brutally by the Serie A giants, ultimately contributing to his side's elimination.

Barcelona duo set to return against Real Madrid

Barcelona stars Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado are set to return to action for the side when they face Real Madrid on Sunday. The biggest clubs in Spanish football are set to lock horns for a fourth time this season, with La Blaugrana having won their three previous meetings.

The Copa del Rey winners have received a double boost ahead of their trip to Real Madrid, with Balde and Casado passed fit. The pair of La Masia graduates have spent time on the sidelines with injuries, missing a number of their side's most recent games.

Casado injured his knee against Atletico Madrid back in March and has not played a single minute for the side since. Balde suffered a hamstring problem last month that saw him miss the Copa del Rey final and the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Both players will likely start on the bench as their side aims to move a step closer to the league title.

