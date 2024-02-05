Injury specialist provides unfortunate update on Lisandro Martinez after Manchester United star picked up another injury

An insider specialist has shared the severity of Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez's knee injury. The Argentine sustained the same in the 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 4).

Martinez, 26, had only returned on January 14 against Tottenham after missing 22 games due to injury. The Argentine seems set for another long spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the second half of the West Ham win while trying to shied the ball from Vladimir Coufal.

An unnamed insider specialist wrote on social media, as per Utd District, that Martinez seemingly sprained an inner ligament of the knee, a medial collateral ligament injury:

“If we notice that the player’s weight falls on Martinez’s knee, this is the reason for entering the knee from the inside with an inward twist. Often such injuries may be a sprain of the inner ligament of the knee.”

The website said about approximate recovery periods for various MCL tears:

“A grade 1 (mild) MCL tear usually heals within one to three weeks. A grade 2 (moderate) MCL tear generally takes four to six weeks to heal with treatment. A grade 3 (severe) MCL tear can take six weeks or more to heal with treatment. If you undergo surgery to fix your MCL tear, it could take longer.”

What Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said about Lisandro Martinez's injury

Manchester United's rousing win over West Ham at the weekend was soured by the news of Lisandro Martinez's injury.

Following the win, manager Erik ten Hag said that the initial looks of it were not promising as he awaited more details. The Dutchman said (as per the aforementioned source):

“I can’t tell the detail, but it seems bad. We have to wait for the detail and making the right diagnosis in the coming days. We’ll see what is going on. In this moment, we’re very sad about this, but, hopefully, it’s not too bad. We can only pray.

Manchester United next take on Aston Villa away on Saturday (February 11). They're sixth in the standings with 38 points, 13 behind leaders Liverpool after 23 games.