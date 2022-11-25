"Inner Sheamus", "Who did it better" - Fans compare Wales goalkeeper to WWE Superstar Sheamus following red card at the FIFA World Cup 

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became the first goalkeeper in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be sent off after a brutal foul on Iran attacker Mehdi Taremi way outside his box when the two sides clashed on Friday (25 November).

Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute of the game with the scores still at 0-0. However, his sending off proved to be costly for Gareth Bale and Co. as Iran scored two goals in the dying moments of the game. Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Raezeian both hit the back of the net in injury time of the second half.

Fans on Twitter compared Hennessey's tackle to WWE superstar Shemaus' famous 'Brogue Kick' finisher.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter to Hennessey's sending off:

Sripad @falsewinger Wayne Hennessey today channeled his inner Sheamus. Wayne Hennessey today channeled his inner Sheamus. https://t.co/6neAKFO8kH

dusted3i @c76558575 Hennessey coming like sheamus with that tackle Hennessey coming like sheamus with that tackle https://t.co/kLMjGbvA9R

Corey 🇦🇹 @CLWMFC Wayne Hennessy just turned into prime sheamus Wayne Hennessy just turned into prime sheamus 😭 https://t.co/bMa52OWikC

Iran successfully managed to get back to winning ways after a 6-2 hammering in the hands of England in their FIFA World Cup opener on 21 November. Wales are yet to win a game in the competition as they only managed a 1-1 draw against the USA in their opener on the same day.

Didier Deschamps provides Varane injury update ahead of FIFA World Cup clash against Denmark

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

France manager Didier Deschamps has stated that Raphael Varane was fit for the side's opening game of the FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United defender, however, didn't play a part in the game.

Deschamps added that Varane will be available for the second game against Denmark. Speaking to the media, Deschamps said (via News 18):

"He could have played, he was ready, he was fit. We discussed it with him, He was fit for the first game and he’s fit for the second game, we will have to make that decision. The main thing is that he’s fit and ready."

Speaking of France's opponents Denmark, Deschamps added:

"They beat us twice and made life very difficult for us, so we have to make sure that’s not the case tomorrow, It’s not a case of wanting revenge because we know the Denmark players and they know us… we’ve looked at their players and learned from the experience, but they will have too."

