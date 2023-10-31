"Insecurity gonna finish this guy", "39 year old baby" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to rival fans chanting Messi's name goes viral

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one that has lasted for over a decade but is nearing its end with their respective careers. Fans in Saudi Arabia reminded Ronaldo of the rivalry as his Al-Nassr side took on Al-Ettifaq in the Kings Cup on Tuesday, October 31.

The Argentina and Inter Miami stalwart strengthened his claim as the Greatest footballer of all time with an eighth Ballon d'Or success on Monday. The latest win moved him three above his arch-rival, sparking a consensus of his superiority.

As expected, Ronaldo has not been too happy with his rival's greater success, and he showed it by liking a controversial post on Instagram. He commented on a post that insinuated that Lionel Messi did not deserve three of the Ballons d'Or he received in his career.

During the Kings Cup clash between Al-Nassr and Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, the visiting fans made sure to try and taunt the 38-year-old. They chanted Messi's name repeatedly during the game, prompting Ronaldo to react by asking them to quiet down and stop shouting.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) saw this interaction and decided to share their views on the Portuguese superstar following his reaction to the chants.

The fans referred to the Portuguese great as insecure, claiming that he would remain in the shadow of his rival. Some also referred to him as a baby, insinuating that he was crying.

One fan tweeted:

"Insecurity's gonna finish this guy"

Another wrote:

"A 39 year old baby"

Cristiano Ronaldo had the last laugh at the expense of the Al-Ettifaq fans, though, as his side claimed a 1-0 win after extra time to progress to the quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry one of the most iconic in sports history

In modern sports, arguably only the rivalry between tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal can compare to the one between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. Both stars shared the spotlight and had their careers overlap, pushing each other each step of the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008, after which Messi followed suit in 2009, and one of them won it every year until 2018 when Luka Modric won. Ronaldo and Messi now have 15 Ballons d'Or between them.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Portuguese revealed that he hoped to win the tournament to get ahead of his rival on that count. However, it wasn't to be as Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals while Argentina won.

The rivalry between both greats transcended the pitch, with their fans often battling for superiority online. It is a rivalry that has defined football in the 21st century, one between two of the greatest ever.