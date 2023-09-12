Inside Estadio Hernando Siles: Bolivia’s La Paz stadium set to pose challenge like none other to Lionel Messi’s Argentina 

Lionel Messi's Argentina team faces a daunting challenge at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz where they take on Bolivia in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The defending champions commenced their long road to the USA and Mexico World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Ecuador last week. Messi's 78th-minute free-kick was the difference between the two sides.

However, Lionel Scaloni-coached men's next outing is a challenging one, where it's not as much about the opposition as it is about the conditions. Situated nearly 12,000 feet (3637 meters) above mean sea level, the thin air at La Paz provides Bolivian players a unique advantage. That's because opposing teams get only a few days to acclimate to the high altitude.

Brazilian star Neymar shared photos of his team's players wearing oxygen masks ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Meanwhile, as reported by AlbicelesteTalk, Argentina players were seen arriving in Bolivia with mini oxygen cannisters to help avoid altitude sickness.

Situated in La Paz's Miraflores district and overlooking the scenic Altiplano range, the Hernando Siles is the world's most elevated national stadium, as per FIFA. Named after Bolivia's 31st president, the imposing arena can house over 41,000 fans. It hosted its first game in 1930.

How have Lionel Messi and Argentina fared at La Paz recently?

Lionel Messi arrives in La Paz.

Argentina have a mixed recent record in the high altitude of La Paz. In their most recent game in October 2020 as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi and Co. won 2-1. Lautaro Martinez cancelled out Marcelo Moreno's opener before Joaquin Correa netted a late winner.

Three years earlier at the same stadium (in March 2017), La Albiceste, though, lost 2-0 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Juan Carlos Arce and Marcelo Moreno strikes floored the visitors.

In a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier in March 2013, Moreno was the scorer again. However, his 26th-minute opener was cancelled out by Ever Banega on the cusp of half-time.

In a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier in April 2009, Argentina slumped to a 6-1 loss to Bolivia in La Paz, which was the Alibeleste's worst defeat in 60 years. Marcelo Martins put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute before Luis Gonzalez responded for Argentina 13 minutes later.

However, Bolivia would score five unanswered goals as Diego Maradona's men sunk to a heavy defeat.