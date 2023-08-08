"Intentionally sabotaged USA" - Popular YouTuber accuses Megan Rapinoe of deliberately playing bad to derail USWNT's World Cup campaign

Popular YouTube star Benny Johnson has accused United States women's national soccer team legend Megan Rapinoe of intentionally playing badly and missing the match-deciding penalty in their Women's World Cup loss to Sweden on Sunday.

Johnson, who has more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter, is famous for his harsh opinions on US sports and politics. He has now made another bold claim on USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe following her penalty miss in the Women's World Cup Round of 16 matches against Sweden.

After playing two consecutive draws against Portugal and the Netherlands, the defending champions locked horns against Sweden in their pre-quarterfinal fixture. The match was forced into a penalty shootout after the scores were goalless at the end of extra time.

pic.twitter.com/y2hnQGSA9H WATCH THISNo professional “athlete” can suck this hard. At a certain point of disgrace your pride steps in. The coach is forced to bench.I’m now 100% convinced Megan Rapinoe intentionally sabotaged Team USA.Real fans should be enraged

The penalty shootout turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the USWNT and Megan Rapinoe. The 38-year-old was the first to miss a spot-kick in the shootout as his shot went over the goalpost.

Addressing the incident, Benny Johnson took to Twitter and wrote:

"No professional “athlete” can suck this hard. At a certain point of disgrace your pride steps in. The coach is forced to bench. I’m now 100% convinced Megan Rapinoe intentionally sabotaged Team USA. Real fans should be enraged."

Megan Rapinoe, who is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of USWNT, became a villain following the penalty miss. Before the FIFA Women's World Cup commenced, the 38-year-old announced that she'd be retiring after the tournament. However, her last match ended in the worst way possible.

"This is like a sick joke for me," says USWNT Legend Megan Rapinoe

The USWNT legend was dejected after their loss as the top-ranked side in the FIFA Women's World Cup were eliminated even before the quarterfinals.

After the match, Rapinoe addressed her penalty miss, stating that it was like a "dark comedy" and a "sick joke" for her.

"This is like a sick joke for me personally, this is a dark comedy that I missed a penalty. This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I still feel really grateful and joyful and I know it’s the end and that’s sad,” Rapinoe said after the match as per The Guardian.

The 38-year-old's attacking prowess as well as her mastery in taking set pieces have made her a legend in the game. Moreover, in America's victorious 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign, she was named the Best Player of the Tournament.

However, fans got to witness a different outcome in Australia as the USWNT failed to reach at least the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.