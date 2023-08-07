Inter Miami 4-4 FC Dallas: Watch all the goals and highlights as Lionel Messi scores sensational brace and leads The Herons into Leagues Cup Q/F

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami beat FC Dallas on penalties in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 after playing out a 4-4 draw in normal time on Sunday (August 6).

The Argentinian icon combined with long-term friend Jordi Alba to give the Herons the lead just six minutes into the game. However, goals from Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo saw FC Dallas go into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

Alan Velasco doubled Dallas' lead less than 20 minutes into the second half, adding to Inter Miami's woes. Benjamin Cremaschi halved the deficit in the 65th minute of the game, only for an own goal from Robert Taylor to reinstate the Texas outfit's two-goal lead three minutes later.

An own goal from Dallas defender Marco Farfan allowed Inter Miami to get back into the game with 10 minutes remaining on the clock. Lionel Messi went on to equalize for Gerardo Martino's side with a stunning free-kick goal in the 85th minute.

The game went into penalties as the scoreline read 4-4 at the end of normal time. No Miami player made a mistake from the spot, with Messi and Sergio Busquets among those who converted their penalties. However, Paxton Pomykal failed to find the back of the net for Dallas, thus handing the Herons a 5-3 win.

Watch all the goals and highlights from the entertaining Leagues Cup clash here:

Inter Miami have, therefore, become the first team to qualify for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. With the remaining seven Round of 16 games yet to be played, Martino and Co. will eagerly wait to find out who they will face for a place in the semifinals.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami against FC Dallas?

Lionel Messi was arguably the best player on the pitch on Sunday (August 6), earning a 9.2 rating on FotMob. He registered three shots on target with 100% accuracy and scored twice. The superstar had 73 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed once.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner completed 40 passes with 89% accuracy. This included 11 passes into the final third, with the player creating four goalscoring chances. Furthermore, he completed four of the eight dribbles he attempted.

Lionel Messi also helped out in defense, making three recoveries and one interception. He won five of the 10 ground duels he attempted and also won one free-kick for his side.

The Argentinian has bagged seven goals and one assist from four Leagues Cup games for the Major League Soccer club so far.