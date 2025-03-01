Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Houston Dynamo clash

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has provided an update on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of his side's Major League Soccer (MLS) match-up against Houston Dynamo. The game will be played on Sunday (March 2) at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium.

Ad

During the 3-1 win in the second leg of the Herons' CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round tie against Sporting KC (February 25), Messi was substituted in the 69th minute. Initially, fans were concerned that the 37-year-old had picked up a serious injury; however, the move was purely precautionary.

With a tight schedule of fixtures coming up, the substitution was simply a reflection of Mascherano's decision to give his superstar forward some rest. Ahead of the game against Dynamo, the 40-year-old tactician cleared the air about his compatriot's fitness.

Ad

Trending

He said (via ESPN):

"Leo is fine, he is normal and he will train normally like all his teammates."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Inter Miami are set to participate in the MLS, Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this season. Citing the demanding nature of the situation, Mascherano claimed:

"Look, there are not two equal situations. And we have to put everything in context... We had the start of the MLS between the two games of the (Champions Cup) series. It is one of the competitions where we aim to compete and reach the highest possible."

Ad

"When we talk about being able to rotate or dose the players, we must see the context. The context is that we had to play three games in six days. We didn't have the rest that we had to have before, because we were changed on the first match date. It is what it is, we adapt to the circumstances," Mascherano added.

Ad

Messi has started his 2025 campaign for Inter Miami on a high, with two goals and two assists in three appearances.

"I felt called" - Lionel Messi makes claim about transfer to Inter Miami

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has revealed that he always thought about playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Argentine maestro asserted that he 'felt called' to join the South Florida side after two tedious years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

The 37-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer after departing from Barcelona in 2021. Two years and 75 appearances (32 goals, 35 assists) later, he was already tired of the French capital and decided to join the David Beckham-owned MLS side.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Messi detailed his thought process behind the move to one of the newer MLS outfits. He said (via ESPN):

"I always had it in my mind to play in MLS. During my last years in Paris, it was a decision that I had to make quickly because I had to leave Barcelona, those two years were not enjoyable for me. I was not happy on a daily basis ... I felt called to come to Inter (Miami) because it is a club that is growing, very new, I liked the idea of coming and helping the club become bigger, and I knew it was a city my family and I would enjoy."

Up next, Messi and Inter Miami will be seen in action against MLS side Houston Dynamo on Sunday (March 2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback