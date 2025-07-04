Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano responds when asked if Lionel Messi is renewing his contract with the MLS side

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has claimed he has no idea if Lionel Messi will renew his contract with the club. The Argentine superstar is in the final six months of his contract with the Herons.

There have been speculations that Messi could be considering an exit from the David Beckham co-owned club once his current deal expires. The rumors heightened after Inter Miami's Round-of-16 exit from the FIFA Club World Cup at the expense of his former team, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). There were claims that the Argentine wanted to play in a more competitive league ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Amid rumors and uncertainty surrounding Messi's future, his manager Mascherano has stated that he is in the dark about his countryman's contract situation. When quizzed about the same, the manager said, as quoted by Diario Ole (via All About Argentina on X).

"Leo Messi renewing with Inter Miami? I have absolutely no idea."

Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer from PSG in 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal. Since his move to the United States, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has established his status as one of the greatest of all time.

In his debut season with the Herons, Messi guided the club to their first-ever title - the 2023 Leagues Cup. The following season, he helped them win the Supporters' Shield with a record 74 points. He has also emerged as the club's leading goalscorer with 50 goals and 24 assists in 63 appearances.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami following FIFA Club World Cup exit?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will now turn their focus to Major League Soccer (MLS) following their elimination from the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The Herons suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the reigning European champions, PSG, in the Round of 16.

Javier Mascherano's side began their maiden Club World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Al Ahly. They then became the first MLS side to record a win against a European team in a competitive tournament when they defeated FC Porto 2-1 in their second group game. Lionel Messi ensured victory for his side with a well-taken match-winning free kick in that encounter.

The Florida-based side wrapped up the group stage with a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras, before bowing out against PSG. Inter Miami will return to action in the league on Sunday (July 6) with an away clash with Montreal FC.

They will look to bounce back from the Club World Cup disappointment and make it three wins on the bounce in the league, following victories over Montreal (4-2) and Columbus (5-1) before the break.

Inter Miami are seventh in the standings with 29 points from 16 matches. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has contributed 10 goals and five assists in 13 MLS games. He was named MLS Player of the Month for May.

