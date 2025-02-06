Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano reveals he was 'concerned' by red card tackle on Lionel Messi in recent pre-season friendly

Lionel Messi's manager at Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano, has shared his concern over the harsh tackling the Argentine legend can be subject to. Messi was the victim of a reckless tackle by San Miguelito's Aymar Cundumi in a recent friendly match.

Speaking to the press after the match, Mascherano shared his concern over the legendary forward's treatment on the pitch. The Herons' manager said via the club's official website:

“More than surprised I was concerned … It’s unfortunate because if there’s something wonderful for people, it’s to watch Leo play.”

Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano shared the pitch during the former's playing career; the duo played across 414 games for Argentina and Barcelona. The pair combined for three goals and averaged 2.27 points per game, winning two UEFA Champions League crowns, five LaLiga and Copa del Reys titles each before reuniting at Inter Miami.

Mascherano will lead his side to face Olimpia in their next friendly game after they secured a 3-1 win over San Miguelito.

Lionel Messi's legacy at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has established himself as the best player in Inter Miami's short history and one of the best players ever to play in the MLS. The Argentine great arrived at the side from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 and has been transformative for the team since then.

Since his arrival, the Argentine great has been a boon for the Herons and has quickly become the side's record goalscorer. Messi has scored 34 times and provided 18 assists in 39 games for the Miami-based franchise. His exploits helped the side to its first two pieces of silverware, the Leagues Cup and the Supporters Shield.

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of 2025. The MLS franchise will be keen to keep the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at the club beyond this year.

However, at 37, Messi is in the twilight of his illustrious career and has been more susceptible to injuries. He has picked up seven injuries and missed 27 games, but his ability has helped the team improve even without him on the pitch.

