Inter Miami boss provides update on Lionel Messi after Barcelona legend missed 4-3 loss to FC Dallas

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has provided an update on captain Lionel Messi after his absence from the squad against FC Dallas. The Herons suffered a second successive defeat, losing 4-3 at home in the MLS to drop to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Speaking after the home defeat, Mascherano revealed that there was no cause for alarm with respect to Messi's fitness at this time. He pointed out that the 37-year-old trained yesterday, just before his teammates took to the field to face FC Dallas at their Chase Stadium home.

“Leo is good. Obviously we decided, like many of our team-mates, to reserve him after the game against Vancouver where we had to travel for six to seven hours and play on synthetic grass. But he's good, he trained today so he's ready.”

Ad

Trending

Messi was a conspicuous absentee from team training after his side's CONCACAF Champions Cup exertions as they lost 2-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps in midweek. He was joined by Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets in missing training, and the trio did not feature against FC Dallas.

With Jordi Alba also rested for Inter Miami, Mascherano was left without his four biggest stars, and his side suffered, as a consequence. The Herons surrendered a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 thanks to three goals in 17 second half minutes from their visitors.

Ad

Inter Miami have lost for a first time in the MLS this season and are in fifth place in the East with 18 points picked up so far. Mascherano will have all four of his veteran stars available for his side's next game, a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Vancouver Whitecaps at home.

Lionel Messi absence felt as Inter Miami crumble against FC Dallas

Lionel Messi watched from the sidelines as his Inter Miami side made a first entry on their defeats column in the MLS this season. The Herons fell to a 4-3 defeat against FC Dallas at the Chase Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ad

FC Dallas took an early lead through Shaq Moore after only eight minutes, before the same player scored an own goal eight minutes later to help Inter Miami equalise. Teenage striker Allen Obando opened his account for the Herons after 29 minutes to put them ahead before Hector Martinez scored in the 56th minute to put them 3-1 up.

Osaze Urhoghide pulled one back for Dallas in the 65th minute, and Anderson Julio levelled matters four minutes later. There was time for a winner, as Pedrinho found the net in the 81st minute, with cameras showing an unhappy Lionel Messi after the goal.

Inter Miami edged the possession stats, having 54% of the ball, but without Lionel Messi and co, managed to record five shots on target. They created an expected goals (xG) value of 1.71, as against 2.27 xG from nine shots on target from their opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More