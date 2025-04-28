“Behaviour is a disgrace” - Ex FIFA referee urges German national team to take action against Antonio Rudiger after bizarre act in Copa del Rey defeat

Former referee Thorsten Kinhofer has proposed that the German national team takes action against defender Antonio Rudiger for his antics in the Copa del Rey final. The Real Madrid man was shown a red card in the closing stages of a charged game, which saw his side lose 3-2 to Barcelona.

Kinhofer told German publication BILD (via Mundo Deportivo) that he found the behaviour of the 32-year-old centre-back to be disgraceful. He pointed out that there was a need for the chiefs of the German national team to consider his future after his misdemeanour.

"Rudiger's behaviour is a disgrace. The national team coach should consider whether such a man can continue to represent our country."

A former referee himself, Kinhofer was appalled by the attitude of Rudiger towards referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the closing stages of Saturday's final. The defender hurled an object at the referee after receiving a red card and was reported to have insulted the official.

The former Chelsea man had to be physically restrained by teammates and staff from attacking the referee after the decision went against his side. Kylian Mbappe was adjudged to have fouled Eric Garcia during an attack, leading to a reaction from the Real Madrid players, including Rudiger, who saw red.

Rudiger, who was on the bench, having been substituted off earlier, came out to apologize publicly for his actions after the game but is facing a lengthy ban, nonetheless. Kinhofer believes he should be exiled from the national team, as well, to serve as a deterrent.

Antonio Rudiger awaiting verdict before surgery

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is awaiting the verdict of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) before deciding on his surgery, as per reports. The Germany international has played for most of the season with an injury, having injured his right knee earlier this term.

Marca reports (via Tribuna.com) that the 32-year-old will consider going under the knife once his suspension is confirmed. He received a red card for aggressive behaviour in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday and is expected to be hit by a lengthy suspension.

Antonio Rudiger will be unavailable for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season once he undergoes surgery on his knee. He will also miss the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals, and will be aiming to return for the start of the 2025-26 season.

