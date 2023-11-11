Inter Miami boss Tata Martino makes massive transfer admission on Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Inter Miami manager Gérardo 'Tata' Martino has addressed rumours of his side reuniting Luis Suarez with Lionel Messi in 2024. The Herons are reportedly in the market for a new striker and the Germio man has often been mentioned by various sources.

Luis Suarez enjoyed a brilliant spell in Spain with Barcelona, where he was part of an iconic attacking trident in modern history (with Messi and Neymar). His game reached another level playing with Messi, and they reportedly remain close friends even after leaving Barcelona.

Inter Miami organised a special event at the DRV PNK Stadium to honour their captain Messi on his receipt of an eighth Ballon d'Or. During the event, Tata Martino answered questions about his side's links to Luis Suarez, hinting at a possible move.

"When the Brasileirao is over, we’ll see the situation with Luis Suárez".

ESPN sources in Uruguay have revealed that Inter Miami already have an agreement with Gremio for the transfer of the 36-year-old in 2024. Suarez has reiterated his desire to play with Messi once more before the end of his career, and Inter Miami could provide that opportunity.

The Brasileirao season is nearing its conclusion, with 33 rounds already played from the 38-game season.

Inter Miami are in need of attacking reinforcement, having released Josef Martinez to be a free agent after the expiration of his contract. The 30-year-old Venezuelan struggled for goals, scoring only 12 times for the club in what was his final season in Florida.

Tata Martino arrived into the role of manager in July after a horrible season for the Herons. He will be eager to take full advantage of the off-season to build a squad of his own choosing at the club.

Luis Suarez and Messi can run back the clock at Inter Miami

Since they played together at the Nou Camp, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been quite inseparable. The Argentinean forward will possibly be aware of his side's pursuit of Suarez, and will hope a deal will be struck for his good friend.

Suarez may have lost his pace at 36, but his ability in front of goal remains world class. The former Liverpool man scored a 19-minute hat-trick to help Gremio come from behind and defeat league leaders Botafogo on November 10.

Luis Suarez has found the net 14 times and registering 10 assists in 28 appearances for Gremio in the Brasileirao Serie A this season. His side sit in second place, level on points with Botafogo, who have played a game less.

Inter Miami already reunited Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba with Messi, and could add another ex-Culer in Suarez for the new season.