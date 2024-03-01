Inter Miami boss Tata Martino suggests Lionel Messi has used 'too much energy' after first 2 MLS games

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has made a startling claim about star attacker Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old played the first two games of the new MLS season. The Herons won the opener 2-0 at home to Real Salt Lake before drawing 1-1 at LA Galaxy, thanks to a last-gasp Messi equaliser. The Argentinian had also provided an assist in the first game.

After a rather quiet offseason - where Messi scored just once in six games - he has two goal contributions (one goal, one assist) in as many competitive games this season, both in the league. He played 90 minutes in the first game and the entire game in his next outing.

However, ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg at Nashville on Thursday (March 7), Martino has said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has expended too much energy.

As reported by Michelle Kaufman of The Miami Herald (as per The Athletic):

"Tata Martino said Lionel Messi has expended too much energy first two games. Aim is for the rest of the team to move ball better so he can focus on finalising goals and preserving some energy for long season ahead."

It's pertinent to note that Messi is set to appear in as many as five competitions this season for the Herons: MLS, MLS Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and US Open Cup.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his first season with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi made a sparkling debut for Inter Miami after arriving on a free transfer last summer following 19 seasons in European football.

The 36-year-old scored a sumptuous winner in his first game for the Herons in the inaugural Leagues Cup and didn't look back. Messi would go on to score in his next six outings as Miami won the competition, their first silverware since their establishment in 2018.

Messi also made a goalscoring debut in the MLS, but afflicted by injuries, he registered just two assists in his five subsequent games. Without their inspirational captain, the Herons briefly flirted with postseason qualification before their challenge fizzled out.

Overall, the Argentinian ended his first season in American football with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions for Inter Miami.

