Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas breaks silence on whether Lionel Messi will return to play on loan for Barcelona

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has confirmed that Lionel Messi won't be returning to Barcelona to play on loan. The Argentina captain was heavily linked with a return to the Blaugrana this summer.

However, Messi eventually decided to join MLS club Inter Miami. Despite moving to the MLS, there have been reports that Messi could return to Barca to play on loan.

Mas, though, doesn't think that's a probability. However, he's keen on arranging a game at the Camp Nou so that Messi can get his proper farewell. He said (via Forbes):

"I want to caveat that. w if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer. But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye."

Mas dismissed any chances of Messi playing for his former club. The American billionaire said:

"That does not entail playing for Barcelona. He’s not going to go on loan there. That’s not going to happen. Yes, he deserves his correct goodbye there. Yes, and I will do everything in my power in order to facilitate and help him do that because he’s deserving of that."

What Barcelona president Joan Laporta said about seeing Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi spent the bulk of his professional career for Barcelona and is widely considered the team's greatest player. He scored 672 goals in 778 games for them.

However, he's now at Inter Miami. Barca president Joan Laporta said that it's strange to see Messi play for the MLS club. (via GOAL):

“It's a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca. But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami.”

Despite being a Barca icon, Lionel Messi never got a proper farewell from the club, as his 2021 exit happened unexpectedly. Fans will hope Messi can get his flowers in the near future.