Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas claims Barcelona legend will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami in the next few days

Following Lionel Messi's unveiling, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has announced the upcoming arrival of Barcelona's illustrious left-back, Jordi Alba.

Having bid adieu to Barca, the 34-year-old is on the verge of reuniting with former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on Miami turf. Amid rumors of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, Mas has been able to steer Alba's heart towards the sunny shores of Miami.

He revealed to TyCSports reporters on Tuesday, a quote corroborated by Gaston Edul:

"Jordi Alba signed his papers and will come in the next few days."

Alba has more than 300 appearances under the Catalan banner since joining the Camp Nou giants from Valencia in 2012. A stellar decade at Barcelona has burnished his football career with a multitude of trophies and accolades.

The Spanish full-back’s glittering trophy cabinet boasts six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys, and a UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors. Alba's prowess is not confined to club football alone. He has donned Spain's jersey 91 times, tasting victory at the European Championship in 2012.

Despite having a year left on his Barcelona contract, Alba has managed to orchestrate an early exit, and he has now cemented his move to Miami. In a few days, he is expected to show up in the sun-drenched fields of Fort Lauderdale. He will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Lionel Messi during training sessions.

On Tuesday (July 18), Messi himself initiated his first training session in Fort Lauderdale. He was accompanied by another former Barcelona associate and now Inter Miami colleague, Sergio Busquets. This trio's reunion promises a formidable team that could potentially dominate Major League Soccer.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is unveiled at Inter Miami, marks a 'transformational moment' in MLS

Lionel Messi was unveiled in a dazzling ceremony at Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, July 16. Around 20,000 devotees weathered the relentless rain to bear witness to the unveiling of the seven-time Ballon d'Or laureate in his new number 10 jersey.

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber lauded Messi's decision to ink his future with Inter Miami. He deemed it a 'transformational moment' for the league. Garber, visibly brimming with pride, expressed his hope that Messi's arrival would amplify the global resonance of MLS, reiterating (via BBC):

"This is a soccer nation. It's been so many years of developing this league into becoming a player on the global stage, so it's a very momentous night for us."

The Argentine forward penned a deal with the MLS club until the close of 2025. Busquets, who also committed his future to Inter Miami until 2025, was introduced to the spirited crowd during the same event.