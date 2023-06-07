Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas teases Lionel Messi transfer with viral tweet

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shared a viral tweet on social media as Lionel Messi confirmed that he will join the club upon the expiration of his PSG contract.

Messi recently played his final PSG game against Clermont Foot. He will join MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his deal on June 30. Mas teased Messi's arrival in a recent tweet.

Lionel Messi recently told SPORT about his future (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed."

The Argentine added:

“If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money.”

Inter Miami are currently rock bottom in the Major League Soccer table. The club is not financially as equipped as the other teams that Messi has represented during his career so far. However, the Argentine's arrival should help them increase their profile.

Lionel Messi further spoke about his decision to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi claimed that he had proposals from other European clubs. He didn't take those into consideration as Barca were the only feasible European option on his mind. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via OneFootball):

"I made the decision to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue on the path. If the Barcelona thing didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more of my family."

Lionel Messi also claimed that winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup was something that he always wanted. The Argentine added that after that achievement, he needed some peace of mind, hence, the move to the MLS is perfect. Messi said (via Metro):

"After having achieved everything thanks to God and having finally achieved the World Cup, which is what I wanted so much, I also wanted to look for something else and a bit of peace of mind."

Legends like Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Thierry Henry, David Villa, and David Beckham have previously played in the MLS. Inter Miami also have an Argentine fan base, which should help Messi settle.

