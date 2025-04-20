Inter Miami coach provides update on Lionel Messi after injury scare

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has provided an update on the fitness of captain Lionel Messi after his injury scare against Columbus Crew. The 37-year-old was in action from start to finish for the Herons as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over their opponents on Saturday.

Javier Mascherano spoke about Messi at his press conference following the game against Columbus Crew in Cleveland. The tactician pointed out that he had not been informed of an injury and saw the former Barcelona man in the dressing room before holding the press conference.

“As far as I know, nothing happened. He came off fine. I didn’t see him walk off, but I saw him in the dressing room. As far as I know, there’s nothing. I’ll ask the medical staff, but they haven’t told me anything.”

Lionel Messi had a largely quiet game against Columbus Crew in a top-of-the-table clash, failing to score or assist for his side. Following the game, suggestions were made of the 37-year-old having picked up another injury as the game went on. He went straight down the tunnel at the final whistle, further fueling talk of an injury.

Messi's season has been an injury-hit one, and he has already missed three games for Inter Miami through injury. A slight problem also saw him miss both Argentina games during last month's international break. Mascherano will be keen to see his captain fit, particularly with the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final first leg set to take place on Thursday in Vancouver.

Inter Miami defeats Columbus Crew on Lionel Messi's landmark appearance

Inter Miami overcame Columbus Crew in the battle of the last two unbeaten sides in the MLS to return to winning ways. Lionel Messi made his 50th appearance for the club as they picked up a narrow 1-0 win over the Crew.

USMNT midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi scored the only goal for Javier Mascherano's side in the win over Columbus Crew, leaving the Herons as the only remaining unbeaten team in the MLS. The youngster flung himself at a cross from Marcelo Weigandt in the 30th minute, heading the ball brilliantly into the back of the net.

Lionel Messi had a minimal impact in the game, creating two chances and registering one shot on target from four attempts. He made three recoveries and won four of eight duels in the game, and had a passing accuracy of 80%. His record for the Herons stands at 42 goals and 20 assists in 50 appearances.

