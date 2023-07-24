Inter Miami coach Tata Martino offers response when asked if Lionel Messi will start against Atlanta United

Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino provided a response when asked whether Lionel Messi will play from the start against Atlanta United. The Leagues Cup clash between the two MLS sides is set to take place on July 25.

Messi came on as a substitute in the 54th minute to make his debut for Inter Miami in the game against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. The Argentina captain scored a 94th-minute winner to take the game.

Martino has now said that Messi, along with Sergio Busquets, would play longer against Atlanta United and could also play from the start. Speaking on the matter, Martino said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“It is very likely that both Messi and Busquets will play longer, even from the beginning. Everything will depend on how they feel. It is just their second game. It is also true that when Leo plays from the beginning, he is likely to play the full 90 minutes."

Martino further added:

“What was seen of Messi in the game trying to order his teammates, is what he has been doing in the training sessions. He helps and talks about soccer with his teammates.”

Much like Lionel Messi, Busquets also came on as a 54th-minute substitute against Cruz Azul and the Spaniard was at his best. The former Barcelona midfielder controlled the tempo of the game in a brilliant manner, something fans have been familiar with through the years.

Tata Martino spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi gave fans a glimpse of his brilliance in his Inter Miami debut as he netted a picturesque free-kick to win the game for his new club. He introduced himself to US Soccer in style.

Martino, a former Barcelona coach, however, wasn't surprised with the Argentina captain's performance as he said that Messi has done it time and again during his legendary career. Martino said (via GOAL):

"It’s a movie that we have seen before. It’s common for him, you know. It looks absolutely normal, but it’s not … we’re speaking about the GOAT."

Fans will watch in keen anticipation as Messi could start against Atlanta United on July 25. The Argentina captain could once again stun fans with his brilliance in the next match.