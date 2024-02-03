Inter Miami coach Tata Martino responds after being asked if Lionel Messi will play against Hong Kong XI

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are prepared for the next leg of their pre-season tour, a friendly match against a Hong Kong XI on Sunday, February 4. The MLS outfit are still looking for the first win of their pre-season tour, with three defeats and a draw from four matches.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino spoke about the need to manage his players' minutes, and the situation around Lionel Messi is one to watch. The Argentine forward has featured in all of his side's matches so far but is said to be at risk of injury.

Lionel Messi was initially not listed for his side's match against Al Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup before passing a late fitness test on February 1. He only came on in the 83rd minute of his side's 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Saudi Pro League outfit for his first substitute appearance of the tour.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against the Hong Kong XI, Martino revealed that his captain, like other players, will be evaluated for the game. The manager also hinted at the likelihood of Messi playing a good number of minutes in the encounter against the Hong Kong XI.

He said (via AS):

“We want Leo [Messi] to play as much as possible.

"We will evaluate the players. The hope is that Leo can play the most minutes. We will see in tomorrow’s training but it is likely he will play on Sunday.”

Inter Miami will face the Hong Kong XI on the back of a thrashing at the hands of an Al Nassr side without Cristiano Ronaldo or Sadio Mane. Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca scored a hat-trick in the game, and Aymeric Laporte scored from inside his own half as Al Nassr embarrassed their opponents. Otavio and Mohammed Maran also scored for the hosts.

Eden Hazard names Inter Miami star Lionel Messi as the greatest ever

For many years, debates around the greatest footballers ever have been the order of the day. Retired football star Eden Hazard has now shared his view on the subject in an interview with L'Equipe. He said that he considers Inter Miami star Lionel Messi to be the greatest in history:

"Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I enjoyed seeing the one in Barcelona, but less towards the end, but he is the greatest player in history. Cristiano is a greater player than me but, in terms of pure football, honestly, I don't think so."

The world missed out on a chance to see Messi face off against Cristiano Ronaldo at the Riyadh Season Cup after the Portuguese star picked up an injury. There will likely be no further meetings between the two greats, who took sports rivalry to another level.

