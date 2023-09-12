Inter Miami come up with innovative idea to sell more Lionel Messi jerseys after shirts sell out due to high demand

Inter Miami have found an innovative method to deal with the high demand for Lionel Messi's jerseys. Should supporters wish to get their hands on shirts printed with the World Cup winner's name on the back, they can now purchase the club's previous strip, first produced in 2020.

Although currently not in use, the shirt has been repurposed. A clip of fans trying out these modified jerseys was posted by MLS journalist Francisco Panizo on X, formerly Twitter, drawing attention of several users online.

Impressed with this strategy, one fan wrote (via Mirror):

"Give their marketing department a raise."

A fan slightly less in awe of the tactic replied:

"Clever to take an item that was on clearance 6 weeks ago and raise the price to $150? Sounds more like opportunism to me. They know the new “fans” will buy anything. They probably have no idea when that jersey is from."

The Argentine icon has created quite the buzz since joining the Miami-based outfit this summer. A report suggested that Inter Miami's kit sponsor, Adidas completed six months' worth of work in half the time to meet deadlines.

On the footballing front, Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been rather impressive. Bagging 11 goals and five assists from 11 appearances in just over a month-and-a-half, the Barcelona legend has announced himself in style.

He helped his new employers secure their first piece of silverware as they lifted the Leagues Cup in late August.

Lionel Messi and co. looking to add second trophy in US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi registered his first trophy with Inter Miami by defeating Nashville SC in dramatic fashion during the Leagues Cup final on August 20. After playing out a 1-1 draw, the Floridian side secured a 10-9 victory on penalties.

Having won his first piece of silverware in the USA, Lionel Messi and co. will be eyeing a second trophy as they feature in the final of the US Open Cup. The MLS outfit will face Houston Dynamo on September 27th.

Previously, the Barcelona legend's new club played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Cincinnati, winning the match 5-4 in the shootout. Although he failed to get on the scoresheet, Messi contributed with two assists for his teammate Leonardo Campana in the 68th minute and the seventh minute of injury time.

Should Inter Miami get the job done, it would ensure their second trophy in club history.