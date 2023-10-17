Inter Miami finalize date for highly anticipated friendly with Lionel Messi’s former club - Reports

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will reportedly face his former club, Newell's Old Boys, in a friendly match at the DRV PNK Stadium on February 17 next year (via SPORTbible).

Messi spent his early footballing years with the Rosario-based Argentine club before deciding to join the Barcelona youth setup in 2000. He reportedly scored 234 goals from 176 appearances for the club between the ages of six and 12.

Messi has previously expressed his fondness for his childhood club and wishes to return there before hanging up his boots. He said during an interview back in 2017 (via Daily Mail):

"I've said many times that my dream is to play at Newell's but I don't know what will happen, and a part of that doubt is due to the way the country is at the moment."

“I have a family and my children come first, and then me. I want them to grow up in a calm place, being able to enjoy life with security," he added.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has been linked with a move back to Newell's once his contract with Inter Miami expires in 2025. It is reported that Messi does not wish to extend his contract with the Herons', thereby increasing the possibility of an emotional return.

Since joining the Miami-based side this summer, Messi has netted 11 times while assisting five goals from 13 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi wants third Barcelona teammate to join Inter Miami - Reports

Lionel Messi and Sergi Roberto (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi reportedly wishes for former Barcelona teammate Sergi Roberto's inclusion in the Inter Miami squad. SPORTbible claims that the 2022 World Cup winner wants to add a third former colleague to the squad at Miami following the arrivals of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

The 31-year-old defender has seen very little game time this season with the Catalan outfit, managing just two starts in La Liga. He's only appeared off the bench in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League ties, racking up a total playing time of 35 minutes in two matches.

Messi and Roberto have shared the pitch on 245 occasions for Barcelona, registering four joint goal contributions.

The aforementioned report further claims that the right-back himself has expressed a desire to join the MLS. With the former Spain international's contract expiring next summer, a move to Inter Miami is certainly on the cards.