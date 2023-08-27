Inter Miami include Lionel Messi's son Thiago Messi in U12 roster

MLS side Inter Miami have announced their star attacker Lionel Messi's eldest son, Thiago, in their U12 roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Herons' academy, on Sunday (August 27), announced their full roster of over 150 players across seven different age groups. The age groups from U-12 to U-19, which train at the Florida Blue Training Center, has welcomed 35 new players for the new season.

One of the more illustrious ones among them is 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago. A part of the club's official statement in this regard reads:

"We look forward to another great season after a highly successful 2022-23 season. Our Academy program potential and success was best reflected by the contribution of our 6 academy homegrowns in our first team, the 15 academy players that have been part of our MLS NEXT Pro this season, and the 20 academy payers called up to Youth National teams."

"We want to give a warm welcome to our competitive players, their dedicated parents, and our hard-working staff."

The U-12 team, where Thiago has been included, will compete in the Florida Academy League. Here are the new roster additions in the age group, as announced by the Herons on their website:

U-12: Bautista Apablaza (Davie United Soccer Club), Rylan Hand (Team Boca SC), Jelove Lundy (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Jacob Mascarena (Weston FC), Thiago Messi (unattached), Kevin O’Donovan (AC Miami), Ammar Osman (FC Prime), Matias Rodriguez (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Romeo Rodrigues (Weston FC)

More about Lionel Messi's eldest son, Thiago

Messi has hit the ground running.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. He has arrived at Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Suffice to say, Messi, his wife Antonela Rocuzzo, and their three sons - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro have also arrived in Miami. Thiago is now set to join his father's club in the U-12 age group.

The 10-year-old was born to Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on November 2, 2012, in Barcelona. Thiago's father, Lionel, is a Blaugrana legend, having scored a record 672 goals across competitions and winning numerous team and individual honors.