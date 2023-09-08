Inter Miami manager Tata Martino comments on Lionel Messi's fitness after he was subbed out in Argentina's game against Ecuador

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino gave his verdict on Lionel Messi's fitness after the Argentina superstar was substituted in the 89th minute in the side's 1-0 win against Ecuador.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner featured for the Albiceleste last night (September 7), taking on Ecuador to kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi proved to be the difference for his country yet again, scoring an exceptional 78th-minute free-kick to secure Argentina all three points.

The Inter Miami ace was substituted in the 89th minute by Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni. This left many fans worried with some fearing he may have picked up an injury.

Fortunately, Messi downplayed any possibility of an injury in a post-match interview. The 36-year-old said:

“I came out because I was a bit tired. It's probably not the last time that will happen [come out during the last minutes of the game]. It’s all good, I’m fine.”

Tata Martino gave his thoughts on Messi's substitution today. He said (via @FrancoPanizo):

“It doesn’t seem to be significant, just symptoms of fatigue. At least that’s the report we got after the game. Today, we should know better.”

Lionel Messi had a stellar outing against Ecuador. He had three shots, created two chances, and made nine passes into the final third. He also won seven duels and made four recoveries.

"There is no reason to save him" - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni not interested in resting Lionel Messi despite hectic Inter Miami schedule

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni revealed he had no intention of resting Lionel Messi ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia on September 7. His comments came prior to the Barcelona legend being substituted due to fatigue against Ecuador last night.

Messi has been in excellent form since signing with Inter Miami on July 15. He has started nearly every game for the Herons since then, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Some fans thought that the 36-year-old might have been rested for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers but Scaloni shot these rumors down. He said (via GOAL):

"I see him well. He is available to play and we are happy to have him, as I always say. The plan is for him to play. If he has nothing, he will play as much as he can. We have no other intention. For us, that he is on the field is important. There is no reason to save him if he has no problems."

Messi is reportedly set to have tests conducted soon to check if he did pick up an injury yesterday. It is currently unclear if he will feature against Bolivia on September 12.