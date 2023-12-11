"Inter Miami could be a possibility" - Barcelona legend on possible reunion with Lionel Messi at MLS club

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, opened up about possibly joining the Argentine icon at Inter Miami in 2024.

The Uruguay international will be free to pick his next destination once his contract with Gremio runs out at the end of 2023. Suarez said that he could join the 2022 World Cup winner at the Herons in 2024.

Messi and Suarez shared the pitch 258 times for Barcelona, bagging 99 joint goal contributions. They won the UEFA Champions League once and La Liga four times. At Barcelona, Suarez scored 195 goals and assisted 113 in 283 appearances between 2014 and 2020.

Talking about his future, the former Liverpool striker told Uruguayan television network Teledoce (via Goal):

"Many things can be said. Many teams were named, and we have to live with that. I will talk to my lawyer to see what the possibilities are. I didn't want to know anything until the Brasileirao was over."

"Inter Miami could be a possibility. I have the best player in the world and a great friend with whom we have always talked about things in the future, but I still need to rest and then make a decision."

He added:

"After drawing conclusions from an incredible 12 months, now it's time to relax a little. What I want now is to spend time with my children, my wife.

"We had a very busy year. They deserve, and I need too, to be with them. There were many trips and commitments. I will analyse the possibilities."

Suarez made 53 appearances for Gremio across competitions this season, bagging 26 goals and 17 assists.

How has Lionel Messi fared at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer. The Argentina captain has been key for the Herons, helping them win the inaugural Leagues Cup this year.

In their first title triumph, Messi scored 10 goals and assisted one in seven appearances. Overall, he made 14 appearances for them across competitions, bagging 11 goals and five assists.

However, the 36-year-old superstar was unable to ensure playoff qualification in the MLS. Messi and Co. finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, five places and nine points behind Charlotte FC, who occupied the last playoff berth.