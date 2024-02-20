Inter Miami provide Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake

Inter Miami provided an update of attacker Lionel Messi ahead of their MLS opener against Real Salt Lake at home on Wednesday (February 21).

Messi, 36, joined the Herons last summer on a free transfer and made an immediate impact. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored in his first seven games as the MLS side won the inaugural Leagues Cup for their first title in their six-year history.

The Argentine, though, didn't have the same impact in the MLS despite scoring on his much-awaited league debut. Injuries plagued his and Miami's campaign as Tata Martino's side briefly flirted with postseason qualification but faded without their inspirational captain.

According to Albiceleste Talk (via Kauf Sports), Herons boss Martino has said that Messi is ready to play the entire game against Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami.

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to note that the Argentinian missed the Hong Kong XI friendly during their pre-season trip due to injury and also played limited minutes in a few other games.

Expand Tweet

Messi is set to play his first competitive game for club and country in three months since featuring for Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign in November.

How did Lionel Messi fare in pre-season for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi had a rather underwhelming pre-season with his club side Inter Miami.

The Argentinian featured in six of their seven games but scored just once. That came in their 4-3 defeat to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal on January 29 in Riyadh in the Riyadh Season Cup opener, a friendly tournament.

Before that, Messi drew blanks in the goalless draw at El Salvador in a hybrid friendly in their pre-season opener before the Herons lost 1-0 at FC Dallas. Following the defeat to Al-Hilal, Martino's side featured a heavy 6-0 loss to Al-Naassr, where the Argentinian came on from the bench for a few minutes.

After skipping the next friendly - a 4-1 win against Hong Kong XI - Messi didn't play the full 90 minutes in the shootout defeat at Vissel Kobe following a goalless draw. He came off at the hour mark in Inter Miami's 1-1 home draw with his boyhood side Newell's Old Boys to end the pre-season.