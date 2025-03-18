Inter Miami provide Lionel Messi injury update as Argentine superstar is set to miss international break fixtures

MLS side Inter Miami revealed the nature of Lionel Messi's injury. The 36-year-old reportedly felt some discomfort in his adductor region in the Herons' 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday, March 16.

Ad

The former Barcelona icon has suffered a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle, the club confirmed in an official release. The statement also added that the extent of his unavailability is yet to determined.

Following the clash, the side released an official statement saying (via the club website):

"Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi. Messi underwent an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United."

Ad

Trending

"The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition," the statement added.

Despite the issue, Messi stepped up for the side. He scored in the first half to equalize after Emmanuel Latte Lath gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. A late goal from Fafa Picault secured all three points for the visitors.

Ad

Inter Miami are currently atop the Eastern Conference with 10 points from four games. However, with their talismanic attacker set to miss games, it remains to be seen if they can maintain their form.

This setback also means Lionel Messi will be unavailable for selection for Argentina in the upcoming international break. Los Albiceleste will play two pivotal World Cup Qualifiers clashes against Uruguay and Brazil and the 36-year-old will certainly be a big miss for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Ad

Lionel Messi's injury record at Inter Miami viewed as he suffers another setback

Inter Miami were dealt a huge blow as it was revealed that club captain Lionel Messi is set to miss time with a low-grade injury to his adductor muscle. A statement from the club claimed that the 36-year-old played through the issue in their 2-1 win over Atlanta United in the MLS.

Ad

This season, Javier Mascherano's side have taken a rather precautious approach to using the Argentine superstar. He missed a game each in the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Houston Dynamo and Jamaican side Cavalier, respectively, after being rested. He was also named only on the bench in their 1-0 win over Charlotte FC last week and did not see a single minute of action. Overall, he has made five appearances, collecting four goals and two assists.

As he enters the twilight phase of his career, injury issues have persisted for Messi. Muscular and ligament issues saw him miss over 10 games for Inter Miami last season, which proved critical as they were unable to defend their Leagues Cup triumph, falling in the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback