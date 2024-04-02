Inter Miami receive boost as Lionel Messi returns to first-team training ahead of Monterrey clash

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is back in training following a short hiatus due to injury.

The 36-year-old hasn't played the last four games - all in the MLS - after sustaining a muscular injury after 50 minutes in the 3-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 second-leg win at home to Nashville last month.

In their captain's absence, the Herons have won once in four games, losing twice. So, Messi's return couldn't have come at a more opportune time for the side, who take on Monterrey in the quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday (April 3).

Albiceleste Talk has reported that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner trained with the Herons team 'without any limitations,' boosting his chances of a potential appearance.

Tata Martino's side are second in the MLS after seven games, a point behind Cincinnati, who have a game in hand. The Herons have won thrice in the league but only once in their last four games, coinciding with Messi's absence.

In the Leagues Cup, they begin their title defence in Group N, with Puebla and Tigres UANL. Before that, though, they have a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal bout with Monterrey, having beaten Nashville in the previous round.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi has made a decent start to his first full season in American football with MLS side Inter Miami.

In five games across competitions, he has notched up five goals and two assists. Three of those goals and one assist has come in three games in the MLS, where the Herons have ceded top spot to Cincinnati. The goals include Messi's first brace in the competition, which he scored against Orlando in a 5-0 home win on matchday three.

The Argentine's two other goals this season have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Messi scored in both legs of Inter Miami's 5-3 win on aggregate over Nashville in the Round of 16 last month. He also bagged an assist in the second leg before coming off injured.

